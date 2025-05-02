Former Fox Point church employee charged with theft, fraud and money laundering

FOX POINT, Wis. — A former office manager at North Shore Congregational Church in Fox Point is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the church over several years.

Court documents reveal that Kerrin B. White has been charged with theft in a business setting, fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, and money laundering. Each charge involves amounts between $10,000 and $100,000.

Church leadership discovered over $20,000 in credit card balances on April 2, 2025, on cards that normally do not carry a balance, according to the criminal complaint.

When White arrived at work on April 7, she admitted responsibility during a post-Miranda interview with a detective.

"This is all on me," White said.

She told investigators she had been "really, really broke" and things got progressively worse, admitting she would use the church's credit cards "when things were tough at home to cover payments she could not make."

White admitted to transferring money from the church's credit cards to herself via PayPal and estimated she took around $35,000 since 2017.

According to the criminal complaint, White stated that approximately 98% of the money she took from the church was through PayPal transfers.

Court documents show she used the credit cards for personal purchases including Jimmy John's, Wing Stop, health care bills, "coins" for games on her phone, Weight Watchers subscription, and various other transactions.

After White gave consent, investigators searched her phone, revealing over $23,520.55 in transactions from the church accounts to her PayPal between June 2022 and March 2025.

The criminal complaint states that White was using the church's credit cards for personal use without consent and that she was the only person receiving and paying bills for the church and kept both credit cards in her locked office desk drawer.

The 59-year-old is no longer working at the congregation.

TMJ4 went to the address listed for White to try and speak with her about the charges. A man answered the door and said he has no idea where she is right now.

White entered a not guilty plea in court Thursday morning. If convicted on all counts, she faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and up to $75,000 in fines.

The church responded that they were "shocked and saddened" following the investigation into one of their own.

Read the full statement below:

We recently discovered evidence that our former Office Manager misappropriated church funds for personal use. Church leadership reported the misconduct to the Fox Point Police Department, who placed her under arrest after questioning her. No other employees or any church members were involved in the misappropriation.

Our church family is deeply shocked and saddened by this breach of trust. We are working to move forward and continue the work of the church as well as to determine the impact of the theft. We are confident that it will not have a material effect on our financial future and mission.

We pray for God's grace and wisdom for the church, our former employee, and her family.

