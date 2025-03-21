MILWAUKEE — New charges were filed Thursday against the former Cristo Rey High School security chief, who is accused of secretly recording students while they changed.

Fernando Bustos now faces eight additional charges of invasion of privacy, according to an amended criminal complaint filed Thursday, March 20.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

-Former school security coordinator accused of installing hidden camera found on Milwaukee County’s Brady list

TMJ4

Prosecutors say the 41-year-old used a hidden camera to record hundreds of videos inside the girls locker room. He was previously facing only one charge.

Bustos was a Greenfield police officer before he was hired at Cristo Rey. He resigned after an internal investigation, according to records obtained by TMJ4.

Watch: Former Cristo Rey security chief faces new charges in student recording case

Former Cristo Rey security chief faces new charges in student recording case

That investigation placed Bustos on the “Brady list,”a list of law enforcement officers with credibility concerns maintained by the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office.

Bustos is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference April 16, according to court records.

Court records also show he is not currently in custody.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip