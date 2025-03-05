Former school security coordinator accused of installing hidden camera found on Milwaukee County’s Brady list

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 has learned new details about the former head of security at Cristo Rey High School who is charged after allegedly recording hundreds of videos inside the girls’ locker room.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Fernando Bustos.

TMJ4 has obtained records that show Bustos was a Greenfield police officer before he was hired at Cristo Rey and he resigned from that department after an internal investigation.

That landed Bustos on the ‘Brady list’. It’s a list of law enforcement with integrity issues maintained by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office.

Police records show former Officer Bustos resigned from the Greenfield Police Department about four years ago. The police chief tells TMJ4 it came weeks after he lied about stealing evidence.

A Cristo Rey High School spokesperson says that didn’t come up in their background check before hiring him.

Some attorneys tell Lighthouse journalist Ben Jordan that this case highlights the importance of making the Brady list public, in part so potential future employers can see if a former officer they’re considering for a job has a history of alleged crimes, dishonesty, bias, or other integrity concerns.

Let’s go back to the internal violation that landed Bustos on the Brady list.

Back in late 2020, former Greenfield Officer Bustos was called to Paul’s Wine and Liquor to investigate identity theft after police say suspects purchased $600 worth of alcohol on stolen credit cards.

Greenfield police documents show the suspects were arrested and "numerous bottles of illegally purchased alcohol, cartons of cigarettes, and fraudulent credit cards were seized from the suspects' vehicle by Officer Bustos."

During an inventory of evidence, documents show, "detectives could not locate two bottles of tequila, valued at $120.00 each."

The internal investigation says Bustos’ body camera footage showed the two bottles were at the scene, but they were missing after Bustos unloaded the evidence back at the station.

Documents show Officer Bustos insisted all of the alcohol was inventoried.

The captain handling the internal investigation determined Bustos’ statement, “was fabricated and deceitful.”

That captain went on to say, “I also believe there is substantial proof that would validate criminal charges for theft and misconduct."

Bustos was never charged. Instead, he resigned before the internal investigation was over.

He was placed on Milwaukee County’s Brady list, meaning the untruthfulness violation would have to be turned over to defense attorneys if he were called to testify in court.

He was also put on the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s ‘flagged officer’ list, which tracks problematic officers.

That brings us back to Cristo Rey High School, where Bustos was hired as a security coordinator after his time with the Greenfield Police Department.

This week, he was charged after prosecutors said he installed a hidden camera inside the girls’ locker room, according to court documents. The school says he was fired last month during the investigation.

If you want to see the former Officer Bustos and the other 190 current and former officers on Milwaukee County’s Brady list, our database in partnership with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin Watch can be found below.

The Brady list is a compilation of current or former law enforcement officers deemed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office to have credibility issues. The underlying allegation can range from lying on exams to violent crimes. Just because an officer is on the list does not mean he or she was necessarily convicted or charged with a crime, or found guilty of internal misconduct. According to the office of District Attorney Kent Lovern, some cases may have resulted in an acquittal, been dismissed, or were amended to non-criminal offenses. The office says, "the database is accurate to the best of our knowledge as of February 27, 2025."

“Duty to Disclose” is a joint investigation by TMJ4, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin Watch. The collaboration was prompted by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s decision in 2024 to release its “Brady List,” a closely-guarded list of law enforcement officers with alleged credibility issues, after pressure from the news organizations.

TMJ4 Lighthouse reporter Ben Jordan, Journal Sentinel investigative reporter Ashley Luthern and Wisconsin Watch investigative reporter Mario Koran spent four months verifying the hundreds of officers on the list, discovering that it is frequently incomplete and inconsistent.

Readers with tips about the Brady List are encouraged to contact reporter Ben Jordan at ben.jordan@tmj4.com.

