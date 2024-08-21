Forage Kitchen coming to Milwaukee Public Market this fall

Watch Now
MILWAUKEE — Visitors to the Milwaukee Public Market have a new, health-focused vendor to look forward to.

Forage Kitchen will be opening inside the market later this fall. The kitchen focuses on supporting local farmers with what it calls a "farm to fork" philosophy.

This is the first downtown Milwaukee location for Forage and will feature grain bowls, salads, and soups made from scratch. The location will introduce fresh juices to its menu for the first time.

