For the second year in a row, Milwaukee Public Market named best public market in the U.S.

Once again, the Milwaukee Public Market has been named the #1 Best Public Market in the United States.

The Milwaukee Public Market was named number one by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This marks the second year in a row as Best Public Market and comes just in time for the Market to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Paul Schwartz talks about what this win means to the Market. “This is more than just a win for us—it’s another win for Milwaukee,” said Paul Schwartz, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2. “We’re humbled and deeply grateful to our hardworking vendors, our staff, our board, and our patrons, whose support helps make the Market what it is today.”

Owned and operated by Business Improvement District #2, the Milwaukee Public Market opened in 2005 and has since become a hub for community members and visitors alike.

“The Market has grown and evolved over the past two decades, but what hasn’t changed

is our belief in what a public market can do for a city. We’re here to serve the community, and we’re thankful for the chance to keep doing that every day,” Schwartz added.

Celebrate with the Market, upcoming events for the Milwaukee Public Market include:

Festival of Flowers - May 3rd

Riverwalk Commons Concert Series launches June 3rd

12th International Public Markets Conference - June 12-14

For more information on the Milwaukee Public Market, check out their website here.



