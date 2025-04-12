Milwaukee Public Market to host Festival of Flowers

The Milwaukee Public Market has announced the debut of their first ever Festival of Flowers.

The spring celebration is set for Saturday, May 3, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Guests can expect live music, seasonal food and drinks, and a curated flower market showcasing flowers from local growers.

Family-friendly activities will be available, including face painting, pot painting, and a visit from MKE Urban Stables.

That's not all! Learn from exhibits focused on native plants, rain barrels, and sustainable gardening practices. Wild Ones will offer the first 1,000 guests a free packet of seeds to take home and plant.

Milwaukee Public Market

Festival goers can enjoy seasonal beverages from the Market’s shipping container bar and complimentary cocktail and wine samples throughout the event. Local food trucks will be available, along with spring-inspired offerings from Milwaukee Public Market vendors.

Festival of Flowers is free and open to the public.

For more information on Festival of Flowers, check out the Milwaukee Public Market website.

