Football fans flock to Wisconsin as Green Bay prepares to host 2025 NFL Draft

Football fans from across the country are arriving in Wisconsin as Green Bay prepares to host the 2025 NFL Draft.

The event marks a historic moment for the NFL and the city of Green Bay, drawing visitors eager to witness one of football's biggest showcases.

At Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, fans representing teams from across the league expressed their excitement about attending the draft in person.

"I'd say 10. 12, 13. I've been waiting a long time for this kind of thing so excited about it, just what a great place to have a draft with all of the history," said Detroit Lions fan Rick Gough from Charlotte.

Mike Beiermeister Rick Gough

For many attendees, this will be their first NFL Draft experience.

Some, like Gunnar Lucuk and his group from Gordon College near Boston, are volunteering with the NFL Draft Experience Team and traveled all day to reach Wisconsin.

"I'm happy to be here—all smiles. Just ready to go," said Lucuk, a Buffalo Bills fan.

Mike Beiermeister Group volunteering with the NFL Draft Experience Team from Gordon College near Boston.

For others, like Packers fan Carrie Horb, the draft represents a homecoming. Originally from Milwaukee, Horb traveled from Jacksonville to attend the event in Green Bay.

"This is actually a dream come true. It's part of my bucket list, for sure. I watch it every year on TV," said Horb.

Mike Beiermeister Carrie Horb

While Green Bay will be the main focus of draft activities, Milwaukee is also hosting numerous draft-related events at venues including the Potawatomi Sportsbook, Discovery World and the UWM Panther Arena.

Learn About All Events Here: https://www.visitmilwaukee.org/tailgate/

Out-of-town visitors are looking forward to experiencing Wisconsin culture during their stay.

"I actually was asked to bring back cheese. I'm looking forward to trying out the cheese as well," said Polynice.

For many fans, attending the draft in person fulfills a longtime dream of seeing the NFL's newest stars take the stage in real time.

"I've been watching on TV since I was little, so it's definitely gonna be super cool to see like it in person, the player walk up, take the jersey. So I'm super excited to see that," said Luke Lindas, a New England Patriots fan.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip