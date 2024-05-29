Flooded roadways, heavy rain takeover Southeast Wisconsin Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Rain and hail came down heavily throughout Southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Evidence of flooding could be seen around the Kinnickinnic River Parkway near Jackson Park.

VIDEO: Flooding near Jackson Park

Flooding near Jackson Park

The waters of the river were raging and rising around 6:00 p.m.

Drivers spent much of Tuesday evening navigating through ponded roads off the parkway.

Near 73rd and Capitol Dr., Milwaukee Department of Public Works staff were out clearing drains of trash and grass clippings to prevent flooding.

One of the workers on the scene told TMJ4 that this was the fifth drain they were clearing.

"Since the bump-outs have been put in, the street sweepers aren't really able to come in and hit the curbs," said the worker.

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District reported that the Jones Island Reclamation Facility was at 77 percent capacity as of 8:35 p.m. due to all of the rain.

The TMJ4 Storm Chaser spent Tuesday observing the roads and highways.

Flooding on I-43/894 near Loomis Rd. caused traffic to slow down while the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office helped divert cars around the flooding.

Viewers from Fredonia, West Bend, and Menomonee Falls sent in videos and pictures of hail coming down earlier in the day.

TMJ4 News Karin Jackson

The small pellets piled up like snow.

There were no reports of severe damage.

