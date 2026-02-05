Flat Out Friday returns to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's motorcycle community is gearing up for one of the city's most unique winter events as Flat Out Friday returns to Fiserv Forum on February 14, followed by the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show over the weekend.

The three-day motorcycle extravaganza combines high-speed indoor racing with a showcase of custom bikes from around the world, offering enthusiasts a way to satisfy their motorcycle cravings during Wisconsin's winter months.

Flat Out Friday features motorcycle racing inside Fiserv Forum, where organizers remove the basketball court and some seats to create a racing surface. The key ingredient? Dr Pepper syrup.

"We spray down some Dr Pepper syrup, just a light mist to give the rubber a kind of chemical reaction to make it so the motorcycles don't slip," said Jeremy Prach, one of the event organizers. "The Dr Pepper syrup keeps them sticky."

The syrup creates the perfect grip for riders as they lean into corners at high speeds, with their elbows up as they slide through turns. While other soda syrups could theoretically work, organizers stick with their proven formula.

"There's too much on the line to change it," Prach said.

Flat Out Friday features 12 racing classes, from professional riders to children, including fun categories like the "goofball class." The races are short and fast-paced, lasting about three minutes each, with approximately 80 to 86 races scheduled back-to-back throughout the evening.

Between races, attendees enjoy comedy performances and motorcycle-related entertainment, creating a mix of competition and show.

The weekend continues with the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show on Saturday and Sunday at The Rave Eagles Ballroom, where the event has been held for eight years.

"It's 100 motorcycles that are invited from all over the world that come and are put on display," said Scott Johnson, co-organizer. "Kids love it. If you're a motorcycle fan, we're motorcycle people."

The show features all types of motorcycles, not just Harley-Davidsons, though the Milwaukee-based company serves as a presenting sponsor. The display features choppers, vintage bikes, and racing motorcycles, reflecting Wisconsin's strong flat-track racing community.

"Milwaukee is a really great motorcycle town, and we have a really unique thing going," Johnson said.

The family-friendly event provides motorcycle enthusiasts with winter entertainment until riding season returns in the summer.

