Five years later: A community's call for justice in memory of Tay Jackson

MILWAUKEE — I've covered many stories in this community, but this one is especially hard.

In August 2019, Tay Jackson was killed in Moody Park while hosting a stop-the-violence event. As the event ended, gunfire erupted, and Tay was struck. I was working that night as a photographer, arriving at the crime scene like any other night—until I discovered it was Tay. She was more than just another victim; she was my friend, a mentee, and a bright young woman with a promising future.

Walking through the neighborhood, I reflect, "I don’t even drive down this street, to be honest, because it’s so hard."

"This is my peace sometimes," says Barbara Thomas, Tay’s mother. She met me at the exact place where her daughter was killed. "I come over here and sit when I’m thinking."

It’s been five years since Tay was killed, and like many in the community, I’m left wondering: where does the investigation stand?

"Basically, it's in the same spot it was five years ago, just waiting for someone to speak up," Barbara explains.

Tay loved the arts, learning everything she could and pouring her heart out on stage. Her true passion, though, was in community service, giving back to the park she cherished right up until the moment she was tragically taken from us.

"We’re just missing a little piece of the puzzle, and that’s for someone to speak up," Barbara adds.

This weekend, community members will come together for a two-day event to remember Tay.

"I just want people to show up, there are a lot of community things they can be involved in," says Barbara.

Barely an adult herself, Tay had so much more to give to her community.

"I just appreciate that they are keeping it alive and keeping it going," says Barbara.

Barbara urges, "If you witness something and you know it’s not right, come forward."

A $100,000 reward remains for information leading to an arrest in Tay’s murder. For more information about Tay Day Weekend, check out the fliers attached to this story.

"She wouldn’t want us to be sad," Barbara concludes.

