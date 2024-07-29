Five teens hospitalized in early Sunday morning shooting

MILWAUKEE — Five teenagers were shot and suffered non-fatal injuries early Sunday morning in the 9200 block of W. Silver Spring Dr.

The Milwaukee Police Department found a 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old at about 5 a.m as victims of the shooting.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital and what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

MPD did not say if there were any arrests.

TMJ4 contacted the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips

