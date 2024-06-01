Watch Now
First Lady Jill Biden kicks off Festa Italiana

The Italian Community Center hosted more than festival-goers Friday evening. First Lady Jill Biden joined in on the festival fun. She spoke during the opening ceremony.
Megan Lee
The First Lady of the United States attended Festa Italiana at the Summerfest grounds.
Posted at 10:37 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 23:37:27-04

MILWAUKEE — The Italian Community Center hosted more than festival-goers Friday evening. First Lady Jill Biden joined in on the festival fun. She spoke during the opening ceremony.

This is the first time the festival was on Summerfest grounds since 2019.

"I brought my Italian values to the white house and it is an absolute honor to serve as the first Italian-American First Lady,” First Lady Biden said.

She also spoke about her time growing up and smelling freshly baked bread in her grandparent's home

This is the First Lady's second stop in Wisconsin this year.

The First Lady was interrupted with at least five pro-Palestine protesters during her speech. All of them were taken out of the pavilion by police.

