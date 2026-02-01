Firefighter suffers minor burns when rescuing eight people, including two infants, from fire

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee firefighter suffered minor burn injuries while rescuing people from a burning building on early Sunday morning on North 77th Street, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski announced in a social media post.

The Milwaukee Fire Department received a call at approximately 5:30 a.m. regarding a fire in a multi-family home on the 6600 block of N. 77th Street. Upon arrival, the fire department found a working fire in the first floor common hallway with residents hanging out of windows.

A second alarm was requested and several additional units arrived at the scene including units from Wauwatosa and the North Shore.

The fire department also requested a county bus to be at the site of the fire to temporarily shelter the residents that were out in the cold.

According to Lipski, there were eight civilians who were rescued, including two infants. Seven rescues were done with ladders and one interior rescue.

Two additional people had broken their legs after jumping and according to Lipski, the building seemed to have had no sprinkler system.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is currently investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

This is a developing story.

