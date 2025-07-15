Fire at Franklin Walmart under control, no injuries reported

FRANKLIN — It’s still unclear what caused a fire at a Walmart in Franklin on Monday night.

The Franklin Fire Department was called to the Walmart located near 27th and Sycamore for a structure fire just before 9 p.m. on Monday, July 14.

Watch: Fire at Franklin Walmart under control

Fire at Franklin Walmart quickly extinguished, no injuries reported

In a post on Facebook, the fire department asked residents and shoppers to avoid the area, but stated that the fire was under control.

TMJ4 The Franklin Fire Department was called to the Walmart located near 27th and Sycamore for a structure fire just before 9 p.m. on Monday, July 14.

It’s unclear if there was significant damage to the building. However, no injuries were reported.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip