Final Milwaukee Night Market of the season set for Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The last Milwaukee Night Market of the season is also the first Night Market to be held in October. The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

The Milwaukee Night Market is a free, outdoor event showcasing local vendors, performers and artists.

Severe weather caused the cancellation of the July Night Market, but the weather couldn't be more perfect for Wednesday's event. There is no rain in sight, and temperatures will be in the 70s.

The October 1 Night Market will have a Retro Rewind theme with several vendors offering unique finds from the 80s to the early 2000s, including All Goods, Clutch Vintage, Refresh Vintage and Fresh to Death Vintage. '

The event will also include musical entertainment and plenty of food and beverage options.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee Night Market website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip