Fifth graders at Eisenhower Elementary plant their roots with new tree for Arbor Day

Fifth graders at Wauwatosa’s Eisenhower Junior High planted roots in their community by adding a tree to their playground in honor of Arbor Day.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 24, 2024
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Fifth graders at Wauwatosa’s Eisenhower Junior High planted roots in their community by adding a tree to their playground in honor of Arbor Day.

Shovels full of dirt setting in place a new symbol of growth outside the elementary school.

“It’s really fun knowing that I could come back here in a few years when I don’t even go to this school and see the progress that happened,” said student Sawyer Paul.

Paul was one of the students taking part in planting the new addition outside the school’s playground.

“This is our only planet so like if this planet gets ruined then we don’t have any other back ups, we don’t have anything else to do,” said Paul.

His classmates, John Jennings and Mallory Good agree that planting the tree was a great way to honor the planet and spend time with their friends.

“It’s really fun to plant trees and dig with our classmates and stuff,” said Jennings. “And it gives more oxygen and makes you breathe more!”

“Yeah it was really fun!” Said Good.

Superintendent Demond Means, Wauwatosa mayor Dennis McBride and state representative Robyn Vining were all there in support of the school’s mission to preserve the planet and honor the budding success of these bright students.

