Field of Flags honors every Wisconsinite killed in action since statehood

MILWAUKEE — The sixth annual Field of Flags is back at the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee to honor every Wisconsinite killed in action since statehood.

Each of the 27,316 American flags placed in Veterans Park represents a Wisconsin service member killed since the Civil War.

Hundreds of volunteers spent the week building the Field of Flags. Despite two days of rain delays, the display will be completed on Friday in time for the 11 a.m. dedication ceremony.

The flags will remain on display through Memorial Day.

The War Memorial Center’s Memorial Day tradition started in 2020 with 2,972 American flags representing Milwaukee service members killed in action since World War II. The Field of Flags grew larger ever year, and in 2024 reached full size to honor every Wisconsinite who died in service to their country.

“This powerful tribute to the price of freedom is a sight to behold,” said Co Nguyen, president and CEO of the War Memorial Center. “We hope everyone gets a chance to walk through the Field of Flags and reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day. Freedom is certainly not free.”

Friday's ceremony is free and open to the public.

