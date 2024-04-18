Feeding Milwaukee: 'MKE Blitz' aims to feed Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Blitz kicks off this weekend. It’s a chance for residents to get a garden bed built and delivered right to their doorstep. The hope is to provide healthy food options for everyone.

I spoke with volunteer coordinator Sinceree Dixon of Milwaukee.

She tells me volunteers are doing prep work to raise over 300 garden beds across the city leading up to this weekend's event.

Volunteers pre-cut the lumber and prepped the beds that will be filled with organic soil and assembled in your yard. After 15 years, Victory Garden says the work is not done.

TMJ4 News Volunteers have built over 7000 garden beds for residents in the past 15 years the MKE Blitz kicks off this weekend.



"In the last 15 years we have built over 7000 garden beds across the city", Sinceree Dixon said. "The mission is to fight food insecurity, educate people about growing their own food, and create a sustainable food system, especially in areas that are considered food deserts"

TMJ4 News Sinceree Dixon is the volunteer coordinator for Victory garden initiative and says its very cool to help community members garden and grow their own foods.





"It's an opportunity to do something good," Dennis Grzezinski, a long-time volunteer said.

TMJ4 News Dennis Grzezinski has been volunteering with Victory Garden Initiative since the MKE Blitz began, he feels Gardening has a healing component that the city needs.



Grzezinski has been volunteering since the beginning, helping deliver the beds to the residents.

"It’s a wonderfully exciting time Because they are excited," Grzezinski said. "The kids are all excited. It's a good feeling."

Charlotte Muhammad Is Getting A Garden Bed

Victory Garden Initiative is building a custom double garden bed in Charlotte Muhammad's backyard. The goal is to bring the soil to her level.

Muhammad says her disability will not stop her from staying active and gardening.

"Gardening is everything! Gardening means I get a chance to eat when all else fails!", she said with pride. "It heals nutritionally, it heals spiritually, and gives me a chance to commune with nature. There is nothing like putting your hands in the soil."

The cost of the garden bed is based on income and starts as low as $25 for low-income families. To learn more about Victory Garden Initiative and register to get a garden bed delivered to your home visit, click here.

