Feeding Hope: Rooted & Rising Pantry supports families in need

MILWAUKEE — During the summer months when kids are out of school, local families often find it hard to consistently feed their children.

In my search to find more positive stories on the north side, I discovered a food pantry in my neighborhood that is working to change that.

Rooted & Rising Community Food Pantry, located on 39th Street and Lisbon Avenue, provides free food assistance to individuals and families living in Milwaukee’s 53208 and 53210 zip codes.

Nestled in a vibrant community, this pantry has become a beacon of hope and support for many struggling with food insecurity.

"We serve anyone in need. We like to say all are welcome here at Rooted and Rising," says Bill Schmitt, the executive director.

Residents can shop for free healthy food items, like fresh fruits, vegetables, canned goods, and milk. The neatly organized shelves are stocked with a variety of nutritious options, ensuring families can prepare balanced meals.

Bill Schmitt is the Executive Director of Rooted and Rising and says the need for food is growing in this community and has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the partnership with Hunger Task Force is essential to continue feeding Milwaukee.



Locals can also get essential items like diapers, easing some of the burdens on parents.

Jamyya, an enthusiastic 8-year-old, shops with her dad and beams as she picks out her favorite fruits. The pantry offers a wrap-around approach to those in need.

"We also have a neighborhood engagement team, a social work team, and a housing program. People often come with a multitude of different needs or aspirations. If we can’t help you directly, we have a wide network of partners we like to make referrals to," Schmitt explains, highlighting the pantry’s support system.

The food pantry is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents can walk in, register, and select the food they want, creating a dignified shopping experience.

Volunteers like Lauren are spending the summer helping out and guiding families through the process.

Lauren Graham is a volunteer at Rooted and Rising and says volunteers are a crucial part of the mission to feed Milwaukee.

"We just walk them around, let them choose, and they go home happy with free groceries!" says Lauren Graham, her eyes lighting up as she describes the rewarding experience.

Rooted in the community herself, Lauren finds her volunteer work deeply fulfilling. "Helping other people is just a great feeling. It’s hard to explain, it just feels good sending them home happy," she shares.

To learn more about how you can volunteer or receive groceries, visit the Rooted and Rising website here.

