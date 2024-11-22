Feeding Hope: Jewish Community pantry provides Thanksgiving meals to hundreds

MILWAUKEE — This Thanksgiving season, the Jewish Community Pantry is stepping up to meet a growing need. Volunteers gathered at 29th and Center, where they provided free Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families.

For many, this event couldn’t come at a better time, as rising grocery prices and limited resources have left some struggling to make ends meet.

Among those receiving meals is Alphonso Whitelaw, a lifelong resident of the neighborhood. With bags in his cart, he loads a turkey, yams, and sides for the holiday but his purpose extends beyond his own table.

“There’ve been times when I’ve had nothing to eat,” Whitelaw reflects. “Times I couldn’t turn to anyone. But there were people who looked out for me, people who helped me. So now, I feel like I should do the same—give back.”

True to his word, Whitelaw plans to share the food he doesn’t use with the homeless in his community.

“This gives me hope,” Whitelaw says. “Hope that I can do the same thing and help someone else.”

The Jewish Community Pantry, a cornerstone for families in need, offers fresh food twice a week. The organization also provides essential wrap-around services, from health checks to vaccinations, clothing, diapers, and—this holiday season—free turkeys.

“Folks are struggling,” explains Heidi Gould, the Pantry’s director. “Grocery prices are high, and even if people are working, they’re not getting enough hours or pay to make things work.”

To make the meals truly special, the pantry partners with Bonnie Farms, part of JCC Rainbow Day Camp, to supply fresh herbs like sage and thyme. “This way, folks can make whatever they want,” Gould adds.

For outreach nurse Morgan Miller, meeting people where they are is just as important as the food being provided. “It’s about breaking down barriers,” Miller says. “People come to know us, and we start to see regulars. That relationship helps us give them the care they need.”

On this day alone, close to 800 people received food. But with such a great need comes an equally great demand for volunteers.

“There’s so much meaning here,” says Jonah Jeller of the Jewish Community Center. “The volunteers, the staff, the guests—people care about people.”

As the holidays approach, the Jewish Community Pantry continues to bring hope to Milwaukee’s families. For information on how you can volunteer, visit click here.

As the day winds down, Whitelaw, now carrying his bags to the car, smiles and shares his gratitude.

“You’re going to have a great Thanksgiving, huh?” I ask.

“Absolutely!” he replies with a laugh.

