Feeding America, Bobby Portis Jr. set goal to provide 1million sandwiches to kids facing hunger

MILWAUKEE — As food insecurity rates continue to rise substantially, especially among children, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is kicking off its 23rd Annual PB&J Challenge.

During the campaign, supporters are encouraged to make monetary donations or collect jars of peanut butter and jelly to donate to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to help stock the shelves at local food pantries.

The goal of this year’s campaign is to raise the equivalent of one million peanut butter and jelly sandwiches through monetary and product donations.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Board Member and NBA Champion, Bobby Portis Jr., who has supported the food bank’s mission to solve hunger since joining the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, returns as campaign ambassador.

Growing up in a single-parent household, Portis Jr. understands the struggles families face as they try to make ends meet. He hopes his advocacy as campaign ambassador will not only raise awareness and donations but also encourage community members to get involved in whatever way they’re able to help those in need.

“When I was a kid, having food on the table made it easier to focus on school, basketball, and just being a kid,” Portis Jr. said. “Not every child has that security, and that’s why this campaign hits home for me. The PB&J Challenge is a simple way to step up and make sure kids in our community have the fuel they need to succeed."

According to recent hunger statistics from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report, 1-in-6 children in Eastern Wisconsin are unsure where their next meal will come from. The numbers are especially concerning in Milwaukee County, where 1-in-4, or nearly 25% of kids, are experiencing food insecurity.

Donations to the PB&J Challenge, which runs from Feb. 5 through March 31, will help provide kids facing hunger with the fuel they need to learn, grow, and thrive.

For a limited time, thanks to a match from an anonymous donor, every $5 donated will double in impact to provide the equivalent of 70 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

To learn more about the PB&J Challenge or to donate, visit FeedingAmericaWI.org/PBJ.

