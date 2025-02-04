FBI investigating five bank robberies on the same day in the Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — The FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force (MAVCTF) is investigating five bank robberies that occurred in Milwaukee on Monday, Feb. 3.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by MAVCTF, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the Shorewood Police Department.

TMJ4 first reported yesterday on two of the robberies—at Wells Fargo locations in Milwaukee and Shorewood. We are still working to confirm the locations of the other three.

The investigations are ongoing, and if you have any information about these bank robberies, please call the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

