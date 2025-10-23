FBI Milwaukee announces major violent gang takedown in Southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Federal authorities arrested 22 people and seized large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, meth, marijuana, and dozens of guns during “Operation Chalkline,” a crackdown on a violent street gang in Milwaukee and Racine with direct connections to a major international cartel.
FBI Milwaukee announced the results of the long-term, multi-year criminal enterprise investigation Wednesday, Oct. 22.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of 22 people on federal charges and the execution of 24 federal search warrants, alongside local, state, and federal partners, according to a release.
Watch: FBI announces major violent gang takedown in Southeastern Wisconsin
It also resulted in the seizure of more than 4 kilograms of cocaine, 260 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamines, 6 pounds of marijuana, 23 firearms, and three vehicles.
The investigation was led by a Mount Pleasant Police Department TFO as part of the FBI Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force, which included TFOs from the Caledonia Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and Racine Police Department.
Additional local, state, and federal law enforcement partners assisted in the operation, which included the utilization of 14 SWAT teams.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.