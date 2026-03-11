Father Fred Zagone, beloved Marquette University chaplain, dies after cancer battle

The Marquette University community is mourning the loss of Father Fred Zagone, a chaplain who served the university for more than three decades.

Affectionately known as "Father Fred," Zagone served in a variety of capacities as chaplain at Marquette University over the past 30 years.

An avid Marquette men’s and women’s basketball supporter, Father Fred’s black clerical attire was often complemented with blue and gold.

“Father Fred lived the mission of Marquette in his every interaction, both on campus with students and in the deep relationships he cultivated with alumni,” President Kimo Ah Yun said. “We will miss him dearly, and we are so grateful to him for modeling what it means to be a man for and with others.”

He courageously fought cancer until the very end.

Father Fred was also a loyal TMJ4 viewer, often reaching out to staff at the station with a comment or an observation about something he had seen on the news.

