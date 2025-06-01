Fatal shooting investigation near 2nd and Auer Saturday evening

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office (ME) was called to N. 2nd St. and W. Auer Ave. for a death investigation Saturday evening following a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) response to a shooting at the same location.

MPD was called to the scene at about 6:10 p.m., according to calls for service and under an hour and a half later the ME was called.

The ME is called to scenes to investigate deaths, including potential homicides, suicides and other instances. It also performs autopsies for Milwaukee County.

A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection.

TMJ4 reached out to MPD and the Milwaukee Fire Department for additional information, but did not receive an immediate response.

