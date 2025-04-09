Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of West Capitol Drive.
The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 30th and Capitol around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they located a deceased victim inside the residence.
Watch: Fatal fire under investigation in Milwaukee
According to authorities, the 71-year-old victim sustained fatal injuries.
Police said the cause of the fire is suspicious, and a known suspect is being sought. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.