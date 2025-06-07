Fatal crash Saturday near 6th and State; one in custody

MILWAUKEE — A crash near N. 6th St. and W. State St. left one dead Saturday morning around 6:10 a.m. and the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) arrested a 20-year-old, according to a release.

The 20-year-old was traveling west on State when their car crashed with a second car traveling north on 6th. A 30-year-old, who drove the second vehicle, died from their injuries at the scene, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, according to MPD, and charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

