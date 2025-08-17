Fatal crash causing overnight freeway closure, lanes now open, MCSO says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV that caused an overnight closure of the southbound lanes on I-43 at North Ave.

According to MCSO, the crash was fatal.

Lanes on I-43 southbound at North Ave were closed from about 12:20 a.m. until 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information is available.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip