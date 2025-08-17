Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Fatal crash causing overnight freeway closure, lanes now open, MCSO says

MCSO squad.JPG
Sal Sendik
MCSO squad.JPG
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV that caused an overnight closure of the southbound lanes on I-43 at North Ave.

According to MCSO, the crash was fatal.

Lanes on I-43 southbound at North Ave were closed from about 12:20 a.m. until 3:11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information is available.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones