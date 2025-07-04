Fans enjoy July 3rd drone show on Milwaukee's lakefront

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's lakefront was illuminated Thursday night with a new kind of light show as the city's first-ever drone display replaced the traditional fireworks for the July 3rd celebration.

The 45-minute performance featured 900 drones creating 3D images of Milwaukee's iconic landmarks and patriotic American symbols over McKinley Beach.

"That I'm able to be part of the history. This is the first time Milwaukee has done this. I'm just glad to be here and just be a part of it," Katearia Williams said.

While some visitors were initially disappointed about the canceled fireworks, many embraced the new experience as they gathered along the lakefront.

The celebration began earlier in the day with families securing spots at McKinley Beach starting at 2 p.m.

Leanne Helmrich, who travels from Green Bay to celebrate July 3rd on Milwaukee's lakefront every year, said the experience goes beyond just the sky display.

"It's the music. It's the people that are here. It's the games. It's the food. It's the drinking. It's the laughing. It's really all of that, the camaraderie that we have with the family and the people that are also down here," Helmrich said.

Helmrich and her family even made a game of guessing which displays they might see from the drones, with the Statue of Liberty being one of the featured images.

For those interested in helping with cleanup efforts, volunteers are needed Thursday at the McKinley Roundhouse Beer Garden next to the marina between 6 and 9 a.m.

