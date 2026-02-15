Fans celebrate Kewaskum native Jordan Stolz's gold at Pettit National Ice Center

MILWAUKEE — The Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee was packed with visitors Saturday night as fans celebrated Wisconsin Olympic gold medalist Jordan Stolz by hitting the ice themselves.

Just weeks after hosting the Olympic trials, the same rink where Stolz qualified for his second Olympics buzzed with excitement following his second gold medal win in the men's 500m speed skating event.

"I've been thinking about ice skating because of the Olympics," Khari Bell of Milwaukee, who visited the Pettit Center for the first time Saturday, said. "I was having a conversation with a friend who saw the Olympic trials here."

The 21-year-old Wisconsin native's success has inspired locals to try skating, with many drawn to the facility where their homegrown champion qualified.

"Someone that we could know, just run into at the grocery store, got a gold medal," Cruz Luebke of Pewaukee, who skated with friend Sophia Hasek, said. "It definitely influences a lot of people like, 'Oh, that looks fun.'"

For young fans like Brayden Bonilha of Port Washington, Stolz's achievements have made Wisconsin feel special.

"It means we're the best state ever and Wisconsin is awesome," Bonilha said. "When you look around, you see Olympic stuff everywhere."

The excitement extends beyond just skating. Many fans plan to continue supporting Stolz from home as he competes in his remaining events, the 1500m speed skating final and the mass start speed skating final.

"It's awesome because you can go home after skating, get nice and cozy, and watch the Olympics," Bonilha said.

Stolz still has two more events remaining in his Olympic schedule: the 1,500-meter race on Thursday and the mass start next Saturday, Feb. 21.

