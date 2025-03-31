Fans around American Family Field celebrate the Brewers Home Opener

MILWAUKEE — Although the Brewers weren't able to get their first win of the season, falling to the Royals 11-1, they did bring out the Brewers fans to celebrate the first game played in Milwaukee this year.

Every year, the home opener is the perfect mix of old traditions and new optimistic expectations.

"Today is the day we turn the corner, we go 159-3. only three losses," said Eric Sudfeld.

With the loss, there's still a chance for 158-4.

Pat Roach drove two states to get to opening day for the Brewers. While he grew up in Milwaukee, he currently lives in Iowa. But he never misses a Home Opener.

"I was here for the first game with my dad when it was County Stadium, and he brought me," Roach told TMJ4. "It was probably one of the coolest moments. I came with my neighbor and we saw the game."

Roach got to spend summer days watching the Brewers with his dad, and now he gets to do it with his son.

Monday marked a point in history, it was the first time in over half a century without Bob Uecker on the microphone for opening day. It was the voice that shaped the team's history.

"This is a bittersweet day for me, because my life has always been about Bob Uecker," Roach said. "Every day, I listened to a Brewers game with my dad in the backyard, Bob Uecker was the voice of summer."

