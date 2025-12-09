Family's stolen SUV recovered by Milwaukee police, but Christmas gifts remain missing

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family whose SUV was stolen with Christmas gifts inside has gotten their vehicle back, but the holiday presents are still gone.

Kristina Fults-Yang and her family had their 2014 blue Toyota RAV-4 stolen last week along with their Christmas gifts that were inside the vehicle.

Over the weekend, Milwaukee police located and recovered the SUV. However, none of the Christmas gifts were found inside, and the family says their vehicle sustained significant damage during the time it was stolen.

While the family expressed relief at getting their car back, they said the experience has left them feeling violated.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact them.

