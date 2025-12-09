MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family whose SUV was stolen with Christmas gifts inside has gotten their vehicle back, but the holiday presents are still gone.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Milwaukee family's car stolen with Christmas gifts inside, asks for community help
Kristina Fults-Yang and her family had their 2014 blue Toyota RAV-4 stolen last week along with their Christmas gifts that were inside the vehicle.
Over the weekend, Milwaukee police located and recovered the SUV. However, none of the Christmas gifts were found inside, and the family says their vehicle sustained significant damage during the time it was stolen.
Watch: Family's stolen SUV recovered by Milwaukee police, but Christmas gifts remain missing
While the family expressed relief at getting their car back, they said the experience has left them feeling violated.
Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact them.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.