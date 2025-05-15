Family shares story of daughter's rare disorder and treatment during Children's Wisconsin fundraising event

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Children's Wisconsin kicks off its 27th annual Miracle Marathon fundraiser on Thursday and Friday. 96.5 WKLH hosts the annual event and helps raise critical funds for research, treatments, and financial assistance for families at the hospital.

You'll hear many stories from families who've relied on Children's for their care.

To support the fundraiser, visit Children's Website.

One of those families is Amanda Schroeder, Dorian McFarlane, and their daughter Naomi. When Naomi was two, she was diagnosed with a form of Lymphoma. Her treatment came with multiple infections, including one that caused her to lose her hearing.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Because of the infections, her doctors decided to pursue genetic testing, which revealed a rare disorder called Ataxia-telangiectasia (AT).

There is no known cure for AT, and it impacts children, usually causing progressive loss of muscle control, immune system issues, and a high rate of cancer.

Dorian McFarlane

After attending a conference, doctors in the Children's Oncology team were able to develop a better chemotherapy plan that targeted Naomi's cancer while taking into account her higher chance of infections.

Dorian McFarlane

Because of her new treatment, Naomi is back at home and is healthier than she used to be. She was even able to go back home with a new ride. A sweet Pink Barbie Jeep, thanks to the hospital's Go Baby Go program, which assists children who have mobility issues.

Amanda and Dorian are grateful for the help that Children's has provided.

“We’ve needed a lot of support from our community, from our families, from fundraising efforts like Miracle Marathon to make Naomi the person that she is today, like we said before, living her best life," Schroeder said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip