Family searches for man last seen at McKinley Marina in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Brown.
Brown's family has not heard from him since Thursday, August 21.
He was last seen on surveillance video at 11:02 a.m., Friday, August 22, walking toward his sailboat at McKinley Marina, 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee.
He was wearing a short-sleeved blue and white checkered flannel shirt, with dark shorts, and brown flip-flops.
Brown keeps his red and white Bristol B32 sailboat (Wisconsin Registration No. WS1746GL) in the McKinley Marina. "Rossa" is painted on the rear of the boat, which has also been missing since Friday, August 22.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at (414) 278-4788.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.