Family-friendly Halloween Glen returns this weekend for 32nd year

Halloween Glen, Milwaukee Recreation’s alternative to the usual haunted houses, is returning for its 32nd year.

The family-friendly event encourages youth to learn about nature in the outdoor setting of Hawthorn Glen, Milwaukee Recreation’s 23-acre nature center at 1130 N. 60th St. The program will run every 30 minutes from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

“Halloween Glen is truly one of the highlights of the season,” said Recreation Supervisor Jessica Tipkemper. “This event is extremely special to us and we’re thrilled to invite the community to Hawthorn Glen for two nights of festive, family-friendly, Halloween fun!”

Actors will present interactive and educational skits at eight decorated stations along the trail of Hawthorn Glen. This year’s theme is Claws Out.

Following the hike, families are welcome to participate in a variety of fall-themed activities. Concessions will also be available on-site.

Pre-registration is required for this event. Online registration will close at noon on both Friday and Saturday.

All registered individuals must check in at MPS Central Services (5225 W. Vliet St) before their scheduled hike begins, and shuttle buses will transport participants to Hawthorn Glen.

There will be no parking, no walk-up registrations, and no check-ins at Hawthorn Glen. The only way guests may arrive at Hawthorn Glen is by riding the shuttle buses, which will run continuously all night.

For additional information, call (414) 647-6050 or visit mkerec.net/HalloweenGlen.

Milwaukee Recreation is a department of Milwaukee Public Schools, established in 1911 to enrich and strengthen the community by promoting healthy lifestyles, personal development, and fun through memorable recreational and educational experiences for people of all ages and abilities. Milwaukee Recreation is recognized as an accredited agency through NRPA [y9gjk4bab.cc.rs6.net] and CAPRA [y9gjk4bab.cc.rs6.net]. For more information, visit mkerec.net [y9gjk4bab.cc.rs6.net] or contact Claire McHugh (Claire@mkerec.net) at (414) 475-8634 or Brian Hoffer (Brian@mkerec.net) at (414) 475-8938.

