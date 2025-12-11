Family finds justice a year after 15-year-old is shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — A year after 15-year-old Nelson Manuel Lopez-Correa was shot and killed near 16th and Forest Home in Milwaukee, his family finally has justice. On Wednesday, Christian Martin was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the teenager's death.

Prayer candles buried in snow, deflated balloons, and pictures mark the memorial site where Lopez Correa was shot on October 28, 2024. The teenager succumbed to his injuries three days later at the Children's Hospital.

"So we're happy we got justice, but there's still an empty space in our heart that we are never going to get back," said Luis Correa, the victim's uncle.

Prosecutors said Martin was caught on camera shooting Lopez Correa. The conviction brings some closure to a family that has endured a year of grief.

"There's a pain in my heart, every day, every second, every minute," said Nelson Correa, the victim's grandfather.

Family members remember the teenager as a joyful child who brought light to their lives.

"As a kid, he was joyful, he was always laughing, making jokes, he was always trying to have a good day, he was a kid that was raised by the family, he was never in the streets," Luis Correa said.

The memorial at 16th and Forest Home, filled with pictures of young Nelson and messages from loved ones, serves as a lasting tribute to his memory.

"We ain't gonna let his memory be forgotten," Luis Correa said."What happened to him should not happen to no other kids."

The family hopes Nelson's death will serve as a reminder of the ongoing epidemic of gun violence affecting children in Milwaukee.

Martin's sentencing hearing is scheduled for the end of February. The family plans to attend, seeking the maximum penalty.

"We're hoping for life, cause we're never going to see our nephew back," Luis Correa said.

