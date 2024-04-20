Family and friends join at vigil to remember Sade Robinson

The Hoan bridge shone in pink Friday night to honor Sade Robinson's favorite color.

It was just one of the ways the community has been showing up to support her and her family.

Tight hugs and tears filled Reservoir Park as the community gathered to remember 19-year-old Robinson.

"We are celebrating you Sade Carleena Robinson and the angel that you were and that you are," said Sheena Scarbrough, Sade's mother.

Amid flowers, balloons, and shirts made in her honor was a heartbreaking plea from Sade's mother for closure.

"I need to lay my baby to peace," Scarbrough said.

Family shared at the vigil that it's hard to lay their loved one to rest without the rest of her remains— something grassroots community groups and the police are still searching for.

"She was the strongest person I know and the kindest person I know and the most beautiful person I know," said Sade's sister, Adriana. "She never deserved this."

The family, announcing plans to continue Sade's legacy by supporting other families going through the same nightmare.

"We’ve actually been in the process of founding Sade’s Voice which is going to be a non profit that continues to support missing families of missing black women and children," Dr. Erica Brown shared.

From school friends to family to perfect strangers, the grass turned into a sea of pink in honor of Sade's favorite color.

Over a dozen of her pizza shuttle coworkers coming together to remember her.

But loved ones say the pain is far from over.

Those at her vigil make it clear that Sade and her memory will not be forgotten.

