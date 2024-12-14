Families, volunteers devastated after car runs into Milwaukee nonprofit

MILWAUKEE — A safe space for mothers and families was violated Thursday night.

Two cars collided near the corner of 27th and Michigan, sending one into the Mothers Organizing Center, owned by the nonprofit Welfare Warriors.

Amada Morales told TMJ4 that they were not notified of the crash or damage to the building.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department to determine why the organization was not informed immediately. They responded that it is procedure to contact, but were unsure if officers were successful.

She and others arrived at noon Friday to plan for a caroling event, only to find the side of their building, which they’ve occupied since 1995, destroyed.

“It’s pretty devastating because now we have to find a way to pay for the damage that was done to the building,” Morales said.

Mike Beiermeister Amada Morales is an organizer at Welfare Warriors

The nonprofit helps women and children with legal advocacy, finding housing, services & funding. Above all, they help families navigate the court system and child protective services.

The building serves as a safe gathering place, and part of it was reduced to rubble due to the crash.

“It looks like a war zone,” Morales said.

Amada Morales Damage to the side and front door.

The nonprofit, made up of volunteers, does not have insurance. They were literally picking up the pieces Friday afternoon, with mothers and volunteers working together to clear debris.

“We just started clearing everything ourselves,” Morales said.

On Friday night, they received some help after working all afternoon. Pro Property Restoration volunteered their time and talents to board up the exposed siding.

Jazmen Powell said it’s an organization that changes lives, and she is living proof of this.

“I probably wouldn’t even have housing right now. None of my kids would be back with me, and I wouldn’t have been able to have another child and keep them in my custody,” Powell said.

Mike Beiermeister Jazmen Powell

Welfare Warriors has been around since 1986 and has no intention of going anywhere anytime soon.

“We’ll rebuild one way or another,” Morales said.

The driver was cited for reckless driving.

