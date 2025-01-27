Families of fallen MPD officers raise money for police recruits

MILWAUKEE — The families of fallen Milwaukee Police officers Peter Jerving and Jimmy Nowak teamed up to host a fundraiser Sunday.

The "Squad 43-74 bowling fundraiser" raised scholarship money for upcoming Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) recruits.

Squad 43-74 was Peter and Jimmy's squad number when they were partners on the force.

"He was just a likable person and he had that super big smile, which I miss," said Patty Jerving, Peter's mother.

It's been nearly two years since officer Peter Jerving was killed in the line of duty. His partner Jimmy Nowak died in an off-duty car crash months later.

On Sunday, loved ones like Peter's mom, Patty, his girlfriend, Megan, and Jimmy's widow, Julia, honored both fallen officers.

"Jimmy and Pete, in the eyes of mine and Megan, and I'm sure with many people, were more than just police officers," said Julia Nowak who remembered the pair for their goofy and funny personalities and their passion for community.

Now the families of these fallen officers are supporting opportunities for the next generation of police officers.

They're fundraising with bowling games, raffles, silent auctions, and more.

"100% of the proceeds are going to the incoming officers of MPD," said Nowak.

The money raised will go towards scholarships for MPD recruits. The money will help cover the cost of courses, materials, and gear.

The hope is to inspire the young officers to have the same level of passion both Jerving and Nowak had.

"So that's our goal. Is to get those incoming police officers to treat the job the same way Jimmy and Pete would," said Nowak.

And it's a chance to help keep both Peter's and Jimmy's legacies alive.

"Nobody should forget a fallen police officer, whether it's in Milwaukee or New York or California. We shouldn't forget any of them because they were willing to put their lives on the line to keep us all safe from evil," said Patty Jerving.

Jerving also shared that her new book, "Death: by Homicde" is now available. The second anniversary of Peter Jerving's End of Watch (EOW) will be on February 7th.

Nowak died on December 3rd, 2023 in a drunk driving crash.

