Fallen Heroes Fund raising money for officer injured in shooting near 27th and Wisconsin

A Milwaukee police officer was hurt in a shooting Wednesday after police tried to stop a man who was carrying a rifle and firing shots into the air.
MILWAUKEE — The Fallen Heroes Fund is raising money for a Milwaukee police officer shot last week in the line of duty.

Officer Daniel Gonzales remains in the hospital, recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered while responding to a shots-fired call last Wednesday at 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue near downtown Milwaukee.

Isaiah Stott was identified as the man who fired at officers, striking Gonzales twice. The officer's partner returned fire, killing Stott.

The union says Gonzales has undergone two surgeries since the shooting. The money raised will help in his long road to recovery.

