Evolve Church housing initiative helps Milwaukee mom buy her first home

Two years ago, Evolve Church in Milwaukee launched the Single Mother Housing Initiative, a program created to support single mothers facing financial disparities by offering stability, financial relief, and a pathway to homeownership. This week, the program reached a major milestone as its first participant officially purchased her own home.

Shaunte, a single mother of three, is the first mom to complete the program and achieve homeownership. For her, the accomplishment represents more than just buying a house — it marks a new beginning for her family.

Shaunte Shaunte, homeowner

Before entering the program, Shaunte says she was sleeping on a mattress. Through the Single Mother Housing Initiative, she then spent about 18 months living in a three-bedroom home provided by Evolve Church in Northern Milwaukee County. Now, she has reached another milestone — becoming the owner of a four-bedroom home of her own.

During her time in the program, Evolve Church provided more than housing. Participants receive financial coaching, guidance, and support designed to model what homeownership looks and feels like. Shaunte says that experience reshaped her mindset and helped her move forward.

“It really just made me not succumb to what my circumstances were at the moment,” Shaunte said. “It just really made me say, ‘Hey, this is what I want to do. I just have to put the work in to do it.’”

Shaunte was one of just two mothers selected from more than 1,300 applicants. In addition to housing, the church provided a $5,000 grant toward homeownership and an additional $2,000 for furniture. Shaunte says her journey is proof that progress doesn’t always look the same for everyone.

“The process is not always nice-looking,” she said. “Everything works out in your due time. Just keep going. Good things come to those who work hard and who love the Lord.”

Shaunte Shaunte, homeowner

To qualify for the Single Mother Housing Initiative, applicants must have at least one child, show three years of stable employment, maintain a minimum credit score of 580, and pass a criminal background check.

Now a homeowner, Shaunte says her three boys are already making plans to decorate their new rooms. The family plans to move into their new home over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Shaunte Shaunte signing for new home

Program leaders say Shaunte’s success reflects what’s possible when opportunity meets consistent support. Brenda Kirk, program director of the Single Parent Initiative, says witnessing the first mom in the program reach this milestone was a powerful moment.

“Watching the very first mom in our program purchase her home was such a powerful moment,” Kirk said. “Through months of coaching, encouragement, and walking through the ups and downs together, we witnessed her perseverance firsthand. I feel incredibly grateful to be part of a journey where we get to see what once seemed impossible become possible.”

Brenda Kirk Brenda Kirk, Program Director

Kirk added that seeing single parents grow in confidence and step into stability is what makes the work meaningful.

“Seeing single parents push through obstacles, grow in confidence, and step into stability and homeownership is truly an honor,” she said.

Shaunte hopes her story encourages other single mothers who may feel discouraged or tempted to compare their progress to others.

“Anything is possible,” Shaunte said. “Change your mindset, make a plan and write it down, stay focused, and do the work. Of course, being a single parent isn’t easy, but even when you don’t feel like you have family support, you also have God and other people around you who want to see you win.”

She also shared a reminder for those who may feel behind.

“Do not give up,” she said. “Some people are able to buy a home in one year, and some aren’t. I was doing that a lot — comparing. I felt like I had to catch up, but everything works out in your due time, so just keep going.”

If you are interested in participating in the program, click here. If you are interested in supporting the program through financial donations, click here.

