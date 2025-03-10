'​​Everything just looked like it was in shambles​​': Neighbors dismayed over deadly shooting at Dineen Park

MILWAUKEE — Neighbors expressed dismay and frustration while recounting the aftermath of a triple shooting at Dineen Park in Milwaukee.

The shooting happened around 4:19 p.m. on Sunday, leaving two people dead, including a 16-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man.

A 19-year-old was injured and walked to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

"I'm surprised it happened here," William Andrews told TMJ4.

Andrews says he recently moved near Dineen Park to feel safer. He came across a crime scene at the park while riding the bus home. It was jarring, as Andrews said he often brought his children to Dineen Park when they were growing up.

"The way things are happening now, I don't even think patrols could do anything because they do what they want to do. It has to be something deeper than the police," Andrews stated.

"I was confused because I'm trying to figure out, was it real shots or were these people doing fireworks?" Rodney Collins described.

Collins says that after hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots, sirens began blaring. When it came out that Dineen Park was where the gunfire broke out, he thought back to last summer's mass shooting there that left one dead and nine injured.

He immediately checked on a friend who lives next to the park and whose home was hit by a bullet that summer. He said he wanted to talk with us because he feels speaking publicly against the violence is part of addressing it.

"We need to do something about this community. Gun violence is real bad. It needs to be taken care of," Collins stated.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting or the connection between the victims.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Felesia Martin says she is working to schedule a community meeting to discuss the violence as soon as possible.

