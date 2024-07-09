'Everything is gone': Apartment fire victim returns to find townhouse burglarized

MILWAUKEE — Fred Sanders and his family can only look ahead.

They and more than 40 others turned to the Red Cross on Monday evening for help following a fire at an apartment complex near 84th and Mill on the Fourth of July.

Fred Sanders Damage from a fire on the Fourth of July at an apartment complex on 84th & Mill.

The Sanders family lost their home and their car, but that’s not all.

“That night of the fire, we were able to see in there, and all of our electronics were downstairs that were still intact,” said Sanders.

Mike Beiermeister Fred 'Traxx' Sanders

Sanders, who goes by 'Traxx', told TMJ4 that in the days following the fire, someone broke into their townhouse and stole over $1,000, electronic video gaming systems, and more.

“We got in there today,” said Sanders. “Everything is gone. They took our electronics. They went through our closets. Took our stuff. Took our money out of our pockets.”

The money and gaming systems could have been used to help him, his wife and three kids survive as they await insurance and money from their GoFundMe.

A boarded-up perimeter surrounds the damaged apartments. Sanders said he was not allowed inside until Monday. When he was let inside, he found nothing.

“I really don’t know who did it but us, and the people next door to us robbed them too,” said Sanders.

TMJ4 reached out to the company that owns the apartment complex for a reaction to the burglaries but did not hear back on Monday.

Sanders is a well-known music producer. He said the thieves did not touch his equipment in the basement, but it may have been too damaged to use.

He and his neighbor have both filed police reports.

Sanders told TMJ4 he will now look for a new home and needs help from realtors in finding a new place.

The Salvation Army also helped provide resources to them on Monday night when it came to their immediate needs, like housing. Sanders said he’s also been receiving donations directly during this challenging time.

“I just want to thank the people that are helping because everybody is hurting, and the people have been polite,” said Sanders.

An investigation continues into what caused the fire.

A GoFundMe for the family has been set up here: Fundraiser by Fred Sanders : Urgent Relief for Fire-Stricken Family (gofundme.com)

