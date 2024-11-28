'Everyone should feel welcome': Multiple churches serve others for Thanksgiving

Truck drivers stopping in Oak Creek were greeted with warm smiles and a hot meal the night before Thanksgiving.

"It's a great way to bless them this holiday season,” organizer, Kristy Bowman said.

Bowman and her fellow members of the Jubilee Christian Family Church prepared 150 turkey dinners to pass out at the Pilot Truck Stop.

"The Lord laid in on our heart last year to do something special for [what we feel is an] unthanked group of people that really help to keep our nation running with delivering our goods and groceries and such,” Bowman explained.

Meanwhile, parishioners from Divine Mercy Parish in South Milwaukee started prepping for the meal they are hosting on Thanksgiving. They also plan to feed about 150 people.

"Nobody should be alone ever, but really on the holidays too,” Director of Liturgy & Evangelization for Divine Mercy, Amanda Decker said.

Decker said dozens of people at their church stepped up to make this meal possible. Many offered to volunteer and donated items for the meal.

"We're following really the gospel teaching. Ya know to feed the hungry. This is one of the corporal works of mercy and as Divine Mercy Parish that's what we really strive to do in our daily lives,” Decker explained.

Volunteers will serve turkey and the classic sides from 11:30 until 1:00 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in South Milwaukee. It’s located at 732 Badger Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI 53172.

"Please come! We have plenty of food, plenty of volunteers, the only thing we need are you guys to come,” event organizer, Ian Haynes said.

Haynes and his wife brought the idea to the church this year.

"Just want to help people. There are a lot of people who can't afford to [have] a Thanksgiving meal of their own and don't have anywhere else to go. So just giving them a place to be,” Haynes said.

Volunteers at St. Bens in downtown Milwaukee were on the same page as they prepped for the 54th Annual Thanksgiving meal.

"We want everyone to know they're appreciated. They are loved. Everyone should feel welcome, everyone should feel the holiday spirit,” Assistant Director for St. Ben’s Community Meal, Kenneth Howard said.

The free meal is from noon until 1:30 on Thursday at St. Ben’s. The church is located at 930 W State St, Milwaukee, WI 53233.

"No one should be out in the cold for the holiday or the winter. There is no excuse for that,” Howard said.

The warming shelter at St. Ben’s opens up on December 1st.

