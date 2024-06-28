'Everyone needs help': Meet the team at Harambee Food Pantry that helps serve thousands monthly

The rising need for providing healthy foods to local families is a growing concern. Hunger Task Force is partnering with local groups to meet that need.

The Helping Community Food Pantry has been feeding Milwaukee for 25 years.

"We are a small congregation and truly believe in serving this community," says Billie Burton, the Helping Community Food Pantry manager.

It's open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., and is a 'choice pantry', which means every guest can select nutritious food items that match their personal needs.

"We serve anyone who comes through those doors," says Burton.

"You gotta eat. If you don't eat, you won't live," says resident Michelle Wagner.

Michelle has been in Milwaukee for 60 years; she knows the importance of a healthy meal and a little support.

"Everyone needs help," explains Wagner.

"A lot of people coming to the food pantry that haven't had to in the past, [and] are making tough choices between food and keeping a roof over their head," says Matt King, the CEO of Hunger Task Force.

Hunger Task Force has helped the pantry provide 1000 meals a month, and its volunteers, like Kenneth Robinson, are helping to keep the food flowing.

"I know what it's like to struggle, and I know what it's like to have. For me, the best way to give back is to help the people who need it the most," says Kenneth Robinson.

"Parents who are going through that kind of struggle right now and putting food on the table, they shouldn't have to worry that they're gonna run out," says Burton.

Michelle Wagner agrees.

"It's a big blessing," says Wagner.

As the community needs to continue to grow, Kenneth hopes more people will help out.

"I suggest more people volunteer, find places like this, and come help out," says Robinson.

