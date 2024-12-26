'Everybody pitched in': Northcott Neighborhood House serves meals, toys to families at annual Christmas event

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It’s the season of giving, and southeastern Wisconsin’s generosity has shone brightly this Christmas.

The Northcott Neighborhood House spent the morning serving meals and toys to Milwaukee families, with a goal of providing more than 1,000 pre-cooked meals.

RELATED:

- Learn more about The Northcott Neighborhood House.

-How you can support their mission.

-Read our coverage of last year's Christmas event.

Watch: Northcott Neighborhood House serves meals and toys to families at annual event

Northcott Neighborhood House gifts meals and presents to families on Christmas

Tony Kearney, executive director of Northcott, emphasized that giving back is a team effort—one that has been going strong for 29 years, creating lasting memories for both families and volunteers.

“We have about 300 individuals helping wrap these thousands of gifts, so everybody pitched in to make it work,” Kearney said. “It makes me feel great, especially when you see the kids’ faces.”

Northcott also served Thanksgiving meals earlier this year.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip