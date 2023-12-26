Northcott Neighborhood House gifts meals and presents to families on Christmas

MILWAUKEE — A festive celebration was held at Northcott Neighborhood House on Christmas morning.

Families had a chance to stop by for the 3rd annual Tis the Season Family Dinners & Toys event.

Thousands of meals were expected to be handed out for free and organizers say volunteers have spent months preparing for the giveaway, helping to prepare the food and gifts for the community.

Nearly 200 volunteers participated on Christmas Day alone.

There were home cooked Christmas family meals along with toys and presents for girls, boys and teens available.

The event was held from 8 a.m. until Noon at the Northcott Neighborhood House on 6th Street.

