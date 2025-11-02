“Every little bit helps”: Bay View church steps up as SNAP benefits pause

BAY VIEW — As SNAP benefits nationwide pause, parishioners at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bay View are turning their faith into action.

As people filled the pews, they also filled boxes with oatmeal, rice, and peanut butter — donations for neighbors struggling due to SNAP benefit delays during the federal government shutdown.

“With SNAP being held back for a while, I thought we could do a little bit of something. Every little bit helps, “ said longtime parishioner Jo Ann Mueller.

For Mueller and fellow member Gina Firle, helping others has always been part of their faith. But this time, the need feels closer to home.

“You feel sad for people,” Firle said. “It’s not easy with family. I’m a widow, but if you have children, that’s different.”

The church created an emergency food drive in response to the pause, collecting simple staples that they say can go a long way for families facing gaps in assistance.

Lynn Bontempo, a homebound minister, said the effort came together quickly once word spread through the congregation.

“As a Catholic faith, it’s our responsibility — when someone can’t get something — that we step up and help,” Bontempo said. “Everyone wants to help. No one wants to see a family without food.”

Church leaders plan to deliver the donations to local food pantries, including the Bay View Community Center, where staff say demand for emergency food assistance continues to grow.

“The Bay View Community Center has seen a steady, daily increase in the number of guests seeking emergency food assistance over the last week,” the center shared in a post. “With rising food prices, uncertainty in federal and state funding, and other economic challenges, we expect to welcome more neighbors in need in the coming weeks.”

Donations can be dropped off during staffed hours, and volunteer and monetary support opportunities are available on the center’s website, bayviewcenter.org.

"I just hope the leaders of our state and our country are thinking about all of us," Bontempo added.

The church continues to accept nonperishable donations throughout the week.

