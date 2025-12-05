Milwaukee apartment complex evacuated due to structural concerns

MILWAUKEE — An apartment building in the 2500 block of North Oakland Avenue in Milwaukee was evacuated Thursday night, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed.

A representative for the property management company said the evacuation was due to an issue with a support beam in the basement.

Resident Greg McBeath told TMJ4 he received a call at work about the evacuation. The fire department escorted him to his third-floor apartment and gave him 10 minutes to pack a bag and leave.

McBeath said the department told him the basement pillars "were dissolving."

Buses were on scene to help keep residents warm. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Follow TMJ4 online and on the air for updates.

