Milwaukee apartment complex evacuated due to structural concerns

MILWAUKEE — An apartment building in the 2500 block of North Oakland Avenue in Milwaukee was evacuated Thursday night, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed.
A representative for the property management company said the evacuation was due to an issue with a support beam in the basement.
Resident Greg McBeath told TMJ4 he received a call at work about the evacuation. The fire department escorted him to his third-floor apartment and gave him 10 minutes to pack a bag and leave.
McBeath said the department told him the basement pillars "were dissolving."
Buses were on scene to help keep residents warm. No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Follow TMJ4 online and on the air for updates.
