Erin Mogensen's family reflects on her legacy after reckless driver receives 40 year prison sentence

MILWAUKEE — It was an emotional day in court as a Milwaukee man who hit and killed a pregnant woman, Erin Mogensen, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

“What was most beautiful is that it was 20 years for each of the lives of Erin and Baby M, because we're never going to forget that there were two lives taken that day,” said Erin’s mother, Ruth Ehrgott.

One by one, Erin’s family shared their immense grief and sadness.

Last fall, 21-year-old Frank Mosley ran a red light while fleeing police and crashed into Erin’s car at 70 miles per hour. Gas station surveillance video showed him running away from the scene.

Thursday’s sentencing marks the end of a long journey for justice for Erin’s family, but their advocacy to hold reckless drivers accountable continues to leave a mark on the Milwaukee community.

Their advocacy resulted in a new state law and more eyes in Milwaukee County courtrooms.

"The smile you see here is the smile she had on her face all the time,” said Mark Hagen.

Mark will always remember his favorite memories of his daughter.

"I've never heard her so excited as the day she called me to tell me that they were expecting,” he said.

Erin's next milestone was supposed to be becoming a mother. That dream was shattered weeks later.

"Erin's phone had detected a crash and there was an SOS," Mark said. "I was listed as her emergency contact on her cell phone."

Mark drove straight to the scene to learn Erin and her unborn child were killed on impact.

"The black box indicated that he had reached 117 mph in a residential area," Hagen said.

In the months following the tragedy, Mark worked with state lawmakers who were already pushing for a bill that would create mandatory minimum sentences for reckless drivers who flee police and cause serious injuries or death.

"This is a hell that nobody should have to go through," Mark said.

Erin’s story compelled lawmakers to unanimously pass the bill, which requires at least 1.5 years behind bars for those who cause serious injuries—and 2.5 years if they kill someone.

"To say something good has come of her death, I can't take it that far because nothing good could come from her not being here, but she would be proud," Mark said.

Last March, Erin’s family surrounded Governor Tony Evers as he signed the bill into law.

Erin’s family didn’t stop there.

"It is a full-time job. We've kind of realized that," said Erin’s mother, Ruth Ehrgott.

Ruth helped launch a group called Enough is Enough - A Legacy for Erin.

"At least there's someone saying 'We're watching,'" Ruth said.

One of their efforts includes a court watch program designed to monitor Milwaukee County judges’ decisions when sentencing reckless drivers.

"It is grueling, it is time-consuming. It takes a lot out of all of us to be here," Ruth said. "But the impact you can see already. The judges will talk to us. We get the ear of people who are making these decisions. Not that they are going to sway their decisions based on us, but we have more of an ability to give the public's perspective."

After Thursday’s sentencing, Ruth said another pillar of their program moving forward is social outreach. Their goal is to make sure people in the community know the consequences of reckless driving.

“Let's teach kids that this can't happen,” she said. “Let's learn when you're 13 what could happen when you're 16, 18, and 21 so that we can finally put an end to this."

